Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,556,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $834,275,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,909,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $321,208,000 after acquiring an additional 247,413 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 197.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,441,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,108,000 after acquiring an additional 956,715 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 902,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $99,649,000 after acquiring an additional 361,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,978 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $99,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group traded down $0.80, reaching $126.44, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.53). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.02.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

