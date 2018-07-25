Exelon Co. (EXC) Holdings Boosted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,719 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,817 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,389 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. 70,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,759. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

