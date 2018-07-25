Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $141.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.70 million and the highest is $142.75 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $107.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $578.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.20 million to $585.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $668.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $653.96 million to $680.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MED upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $36,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Seth Blackley sold 64,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,336.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,418,046 shares of company stock worth $66,507,170. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 151,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 458,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the period.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Evolent Health has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $26.48.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

