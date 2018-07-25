Evolent Health (EVH) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evolent Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.5412554748617 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Evolent Health traded down $0.15, hitting $21.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,163. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, MED boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $36,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 2,861,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $55,018,279.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,418,046 shares of company stock valued at $66,507,170 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

