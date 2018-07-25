Euronav NV (EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $68.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.68 million. Euronav posted sales of $126.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $384.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.75 million to $424.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $637.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $511.20 million to $777.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Euronav had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Euronav by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 283,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 13,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,549. Euronav has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

