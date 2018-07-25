ETFS Gold Trust (SGOL) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFS Gold Trust (BMV:SGOL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. ETFS Gold Trust comprises about 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of ETFS Gold Trust worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ETFS Gold Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in ETFS Gold Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ETFS Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. American Money Management LLC grew its position in ETFS Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFS Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000.

ETFS Gold Trust stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.25. ETFS Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $2,200.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00.

