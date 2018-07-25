Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Estee Lauder Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8841891142573 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $97.57 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.