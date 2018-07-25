Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company Class A to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $572.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.46 million. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company Class A to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.44. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a fifty-two week low of $106.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 85.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In related news, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity Company Class A

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

