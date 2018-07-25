Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Erie Indemnity Company Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4297754274995 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Erie Indemnity Company Class A stock opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a 52-week low of $106.63 and a 52-week high of $129.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $572.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.46 million. equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERIE. BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In related news, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

