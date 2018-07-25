Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,553,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,369,000 after purchasing an additional 330,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 310.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 297,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,697,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 764,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Chairman Samuel Zell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,791,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 305,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,042.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Contis sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $300,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

ELS opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 152,658 sites.

