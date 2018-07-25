Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

PPG Industries opened at $106.05 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. PPG Industries has a one year low of $100.36 and a one year high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 81,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

