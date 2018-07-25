Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $1,251,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.