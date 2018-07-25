Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for General Electric’s FY2018 Earnings (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at Gabelli lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

General Electric opened at $13.12 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

