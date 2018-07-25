Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTC Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of PTC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PTC’s FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of PTC opened at $95.79 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. PTC has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,939,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $2,059,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,529 shares in the company, valued at $50,454,013.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 17,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

