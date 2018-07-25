Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wellington Shields raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.54 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $2,004,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,581,634.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,449,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 896,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,550 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

