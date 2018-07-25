EQT (EQT) and CNX Resources (CNX) Financial Survey

EQT (NYSE: EQT) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EQT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EQT and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 5 10 0 2.67 CNX Resources 0 4 6 0 2.60

EQT currently has a consensus price target of $72.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.67%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $21.89, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. EQT pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNX Resources pays out -81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNX Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and CNX Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.38 billion 4.36 $1.51 billion $1.47 37.71 CNX Resources $1.46 billion 2.53 $380.74 million ($0.16) -105.63

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EQT has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -6.17% 3.45% 2.10% CNX Resources 37.74% 1.36% 0.70%

Summary

EQT beats CNX Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres. The company's EQM Gathering segment is involved in natural gas gathering activities. This segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity, and compression capacity of 189,000 horsepower and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. Its EQM Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. This segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and distribution companies. The company's Gathering segment is involved in the gathering of natural gas assets. This segment operates approximately 178 mile high pressure dry gas gathering system with approximately 5.1 trillion British thermal units of gathering capacity and compression capacity of approximately 85,000 horsepower that connects to five interstate pipelines. Its RMP Water segment assets include water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities, and measurement facilities used to support well completion activities, as well as to collect, and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water. This segment operates access to 29.4 million gallons (MMgal) of water from the Monongahela River and various other regional water sources, as well as to 14.0 MMgal of water from the Ohio River and various other regional water sources. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.