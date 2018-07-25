EPR Properties (EPR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EPR Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1011124797699 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 target price on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

EPR Properties stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.92). EPR Properties had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

