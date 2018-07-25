ePlus (PLUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $102.75.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.50 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.91%. analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $130,362.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,202.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $341,010.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,873 shares of company stock worth $4,677,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

