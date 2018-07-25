EOS Market Capitalization Reaches $7.67 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. EOS has a total market cap of $7.67 billion and approximately $841.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $8.56 or 0.00105285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, TOPBTC and Neraex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001080 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,149,492 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, OKEx, IDAX, Coinsuper, CoinBene, DragonEX, Tidebit, Livecoin, Bithumb, Coinbe, Bit-Z, Kraken, Mercatox, TOPBTC, LBank, Coinrail, YoBit, C2CX, Hotbit, Tidex, QBTC, OEX, BitFlip, Kucoin, BCEX, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io, Liqui, Cryptomate, Koinex, Exrates, ZB.COM, GOPAX, fex, EXX, OpenLedger DEX, BitMart, CoinEx, BigONE, Neraex, Rfinex, CoinTiger, Bibox, Kuna, Binance, ChaoEX, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Coinone, BtcTrade.im, COSS, Fatbtc, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Zebpay and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

