EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Holdings Cut by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 314,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 57.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources traded up $1.87, hitting $127.49, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 104,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,663. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.