ENI (ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.19 ($21.41).

Shares of ENI opened at €16.25 ($19.12) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 1 year high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

