ENI (E) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ENI (NYSE:E) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect ENI to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect ENI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE:E opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.