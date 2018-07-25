Enerplus Corp (ERF) Stake Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 267,200 shares during the quarter. Enerplus makes up 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Enerplus worth $39,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus traded up $0.20, hitting $13.37, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 66,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,648. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Enerplus had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $209.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

