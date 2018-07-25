Enel Americas (ENI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1061099471875 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Enel Americas opened at $13.76 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Enel Americas has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

