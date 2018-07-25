Endo International (ENDP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut Endo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Endo International opened at $11.63 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.33. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.94 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

