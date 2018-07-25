Endo International (ENDP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut Endo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.66.
Endo International opened at $11.63 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.33. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.