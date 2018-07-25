Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Head-To-Head Survey

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Tahoe Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 3.87% 4.12% 3.33% Tahoe Resources 0.04% 0.07% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Tahoe Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 2.47 $9.68 million $0.08 36.38 Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 1.88 $81.79 million $0.27 16.30

Tahoe Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Tahoe Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Tahoe Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Endeavour Silver and Tahoe Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tahoe Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.00%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Tahoe Resources.

Summary

Tahoe Resources beats Endeavour Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

