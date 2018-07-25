Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) has trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Encore Capital Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3595471952641 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of Encore Capital Group traded down $0.70, hitting $36.10, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 12,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,259. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $945.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $326.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

