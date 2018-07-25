Encompass Health (EHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY18 guidance to $3.45-3.58 EPS.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 30,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,951,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $17,133,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $57,274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $11,408,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

