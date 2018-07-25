Emerson Electric (EMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. MED upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Emerson Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $68.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

