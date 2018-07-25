Emerson Electric (EMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. MED upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Emerson Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.06.
Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $68.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.
