Emerge Energy Services (EMES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emerge Energy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emerge Energy Services opened at $7.43 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.98. Emerge Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMES shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $8.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

