Embraer’s (ERJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERJ. ValuEngine cut Embraer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Embraer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut Embraer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of Embraer traded up $0.06, hitting $21.45, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 19,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,539. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. Embraer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer by 77.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Embraer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 66,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

