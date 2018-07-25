Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 424.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 20.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $93.76.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $15,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,050,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,575,702,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 949,755 shares of company stock valued at $80,701,883. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

