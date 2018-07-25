Elacoin Price Hits $0.46 (ELC)

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Elacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on exchanges. Elacoin has a total market capitalization of $189,308.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elacoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.01056300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004817 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014064 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005790 BTC.

About Elacoin

Elacoin (ELC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. The official website for Elacoin is elc.22web.org

Buying and Selling Elacoin

Elacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

