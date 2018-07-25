Egalet (EGLT) Earns News Impact Score of 0.04

News coverage about Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Egalet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5761499896407 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Egalet remained flat at $$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.58. Egalet has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Egalet will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGLT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Egalet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Egalet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Egalet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

