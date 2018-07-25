Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post $615.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $621.30 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $637.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care opened at $52.83 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.6% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

