eBay Inc (EBAY) SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones Sells 10,516 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of eBay opened at $33.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

