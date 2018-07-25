Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 48.1785922461628 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,360. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

