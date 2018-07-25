Eastman Chemical (EMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Eastman Chemical traded up $1.48, hitting $101.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 56,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,110. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,275,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 543,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,349,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

