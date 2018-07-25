Eastgroup Properties Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Eastgroup Properties in a report released on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.00%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.30.

Eastgroup Properties opened at $92.16 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $98.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 26.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $96,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $25,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

