Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 232.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.26, reaching $82.38, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . 3,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,885. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

