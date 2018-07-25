Eagle Materials (EXP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 585,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,633. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,087,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

