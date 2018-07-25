Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the bank on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana traded down $0.04, reaching $19.11, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million. research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Rick Hays bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $49,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,853.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $112,003.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,449.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

