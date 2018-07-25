Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Nomura cut their price target on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

