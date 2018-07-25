DTE Energy (DTE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.94-6.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.64.

DTE opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

