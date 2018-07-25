DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,663 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF traded up $0.11, hitting $103.85, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,116. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $107.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.2321 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

