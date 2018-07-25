DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,616 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric traded up $0.14, reaching $69.01, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 103,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.