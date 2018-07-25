Dril-Quip (DRQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Dril-Quip to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.84 million. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

