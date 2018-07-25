Dragonchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Tidex. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $68.80 million and $1.93 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00418635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00157549 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024392 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Tidex, Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

