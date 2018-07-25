Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dover by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.89. 60,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,720. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dover to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

