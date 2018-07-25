Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $8.69 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,919,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,039,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,553,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,057,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,985,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing opened at $137.11 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $102.71 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $346,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $3,234,158. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

